Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) isn't finished with special edition pickups this year, after revealing the GMC Canyon-based SVE Syclone. The Toms River, New Jersey, engineers who trade in high horsepower and the classic Yenko name have combined the two for the 2021 Chevrolet Yenko/SC Silverado. Hot-rodded pickup lovers will remember SVE released a Yenko/SC Silverado from 2018, limited to 25 examples. Two years ago, the truck could only be had in single-cab short-bed Z71 4x4 trim, powered by a GM LT1 6.2-liter V8 bored out to 6.8 liters, cranked up to 800 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque with the help of a roots-style supercharger. SVE hasn't strayed far from that template, DuPont Registry reporting SVE put in a year's worth of development on a new model targeting a wider lifestyle usability. This time, the base truck starts with the Custom trim and can be double-cab or base-cab, two- or four-wheel drive. To make life a skosh easier for the transmission, the LT1 V8 holds steady at 6.2 liters, keeping a supercharged 800 horses but toning torque down to 720 lb-ft.

Muscle Cars & Trucks reveals that the LT1 has been given a royal makeover, with CNC-ported heads and hardened components like the forged 1538MV twisted steel crankshaft pushing H-beam connecting rods and forged aluminum pistons. A centrifugal supercharger with planetary gears blows through a water-to-air intercooler, a high-pressure LT4 fuel pump keeps the cylinders misted with gas through improved fuel injectors. SVE's in-house stainless steel long-tube headers run to an X-pipe, through high-flow catalytic converters to a quad exhaust. Instead of the 10-speed transmission Chevy pairs with the 6.2-liter, SVE bolts on a heavy-duty six-speed automatic with stouter clutch packs and an SVE torque converter.

After that, the 2021 Yenko/SC Silverado picks up the same finery as the 2018 version. The suspension's lowered two inches in front, five inches in back, the thicker front sway bar and progressive springs helping control roll. Six-piston Brembo calipers clamp 16.1-inch rotors in front. The 22-inch wheels machined from aircraft-grade aluminum save 14 pounds per wheel compared to Chevy's 22-inch wheels. The rims can be had in silver, satin black, or satin black with red accents, and wear 305/45 tires at all corners. For looks, there's a custom scooped hood, stripes in nine colors, and Yenko badging. The 2018 truck offered houndstooth inserts for the seats. No mention of that this time, but SVE will probably lend an ear to generous wallets.

Nor is there any mention of price. A 2020 Silverado in 2WD double-cab Custom trim with the 4.3-liter EcoTec V6 starts at $36,195 after destination, before options. In 2018, SVE charged $46,995 to do its work on that year's Yenko Silverado. Which means no one should expect to leave the dealer for less than $90,000 once the story's told, and quite a few owners will likely cross the six-figure mark.

Not that there will be that many owners, because SVE is only making 50 of the 2021 Yenko S/C Silverados. As with the Syclone, they can be ordered and repaired at any Chevy dealer, and come with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.

