China's biggest automaker SAIC plans 100 green models by 2025

SAIC's Euniq hydrogen fuel-cell minivan. (AP)

BEIJING — SAIC Motor, the biggest automaker in China, plans to have nearly 100 new energy models with its partners by 2025, its president Wang Xiaoqiu said on Monday.

New energy vehicles include battery electric vehicles as well as plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Among the nearly 100 models, which include new and existing models, SAIC plans to have over 20 plug-in hybrid models and 10 hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, Wang said.

Nearly 60 of them will be from SAIC's own brands. SAIC partners with Volkswagen and General Motors.

Volkswagen and GM have announced their own plans for electric vehicles in China, the world's biggest auto market. Volkswagen AG said on Monday it and three local joint ventures plan to invest around 15 billion euros ($17.44 billion) in electric mobility in China, the world's biggest car market, between 2020 and 2024.

With its three joint ventures with FAW Group, SAIC and JAC, the German automaker will build 15 battery electric or plug-in hybrid models in China by 2025.

The Wolfsburg-based automaker will start making electric vehicles based on its MEB architecture at two Chinese factories from October. It will source EV batteries from CATL, Guoxuan and A123.

As for GM, monthly sales of the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, a micro electric car by a venture of GM, SAIC and another local partner, have reached 20,000 units, Wang said.