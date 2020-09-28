There are seemingly two reasons to buy a 2021 Lamborghini Urus. One is for the performance. The other is to stand out. The Urus does both well, but Lamborghini hopes the new Graphite Capsule model will further enhance the big Lambo's ability to catch attention.

On the outside, the Urus Graphite Caspule gets one of four matte-finish paint colors for the main body, and one of four gloss paint colors for the accents, which are restricted to the front splitter, door trims, rear spoiler and wheel rims. The matte finishes come in black, white or a choice of two grays, and the accents are available in green, yellow or two choices of orange. The monochrome base paints let the boldly colored accents really pop.

The exterior color scheme is reflected on the inside, where all the stitching and a few seat, dash and door panels are given the same color as the outside accents. The rest is finished in black. The aluminum trim is given a dark anodized finish, and the interior carbon fiber has a matte finish. A special option exclusive to the Graphite Capsule, as well as the Pearl Capsule model, is ventilated seats upholstered in Alcantara.

Pricing has not been announced. Exact availability is also unknown, but it will be available on the current 2021 model. So it should be available very soon.

