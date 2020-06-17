The 2021 Lamborghini Urus is coming into its third year with some updates. The most notable of those is the addition of a Pearl Capsule design edition. It’s meant to bring even more style and exuberance to the table, which couldn’t have been easy to do with a Urus.

However, the Pearl Capsule does succeed at standing out with its bright color palette. All of them will be two-tone cars with a bright base color, black roof and black accents all around. You can choose Giallo Inti (yellow), Arancio Borealis (orange) or Verde Mantis (green). Gloss black paint is used on the roof, rear diffuser, spoiler, side sills, wheels and other trim. Those 23-inch wheels also receive a single circular outline in the main paint’s hue. You’ll also notice that the brake calipers are the same color as the car, too.

There’s more to be seen on the interior. All Pearl Capsule cars will feature a two-tone interior design with the color of the paint featuring heavily throughout it. The seats, center console, door trim, dash trim and even the cupholders receive splashes of color. You can select perforated Alcantara seats (pictured) and Lamborghini also throws in some additional carbon fiber and black anodized aluminum buttons/details.

Lamborghini says it’s extending the available color palette for 2021, as well. There’s a new metallic grey and range of matte colors available through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam customization program: blue, white, black and grey. If you were wondering, Lamborghini says the most popular color choices so far have been yellow and a range of greys.

Other updates for 2021 are minor. Lamborghini has come up with a new key design; the parking assistance package features a more comprehensive parking assistant (it can now park itself in parallel and perpendicular spots), and there’s a new Sensonum 17-speaker audio system available as an option.

Pricing for the 2021 Urus starts at $218,009, which is $18,000 more than the base price of the 2020 Urus we just tested. Happy buying.

