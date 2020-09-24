Eighty years is a pretty big milestone, and with the Jeep brand turning the big 8-0 in 2021, a commemorative Special Edition or two was inevitable. After all, Jeep turned out special editions for its 60th, 65th, 70th, and 75th anniversaries. This time, every member of the 2021 Jeep lineup is getting in on the action.

As the pictures above indicate, the theme of Jeep's 80th Anniversary Editions is gray. Each model is shown in Granite Crystal, although other colors are available. In all cases, the wheels have a Granite Crystal finish, and most models have gray contrast stitching inside and other gray trim. Of course, they all get 80th Anniversary exterior badging. Here's the breakdown of the additional equipment on each model:

2021 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator 80th Anniversary Editions

Outside, there are 18-inch wheels with Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires; Neutral Grey Metallic grille bezels, headlamp rings and fog lamp bezels; and body-color fender flares. Inside, one finds black cloth diamond-embossed seats with 80th Anniversary tag, Light Tungsten contrast stitching, Anodized Gunmetal dash mid-bolsters, Berber floor mats, and a Uconnect system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen. Jeep also throws in remote start. Pricing for the 80th Anniversary Edition Wrangler two-door is $37,485; the Wrangler four-door is $40,985; and the Gladiator is $43,235. (All prices include the $1,495 destination charge.)

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition

The Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition starts with the ProTech II Package (full-speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Advanced Brake Assist, park assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, LaneSense lane departure warning with lane keep assist, and rain-sensing wipers). Inside, the Grand Cherokee gets the 8.4-inch Uconnect system, leather seats, and Light Tungsten interior accents. Outside, there are 20-inch wheels. Pricing for the 80th Anniversary Edition Grand Cherokee is $45,830.

2021 Jeep Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition

For the Cherokee, the 80th Anniversary Edition mostly spruces up the interior, bringing power seats with lumbar, leather with contrast stitching, dual-zone automatic climate control, the 8.4-inch Uconnect, Anodized Gun Metal interior accents, a black headliner and Berber floor mats. Additionally, there's a panoramic sunroof, remote start, and 19-inch wheels. Pricing for the 80th Anniversary Edition Cherokee is $35,300.

2021 Jeep Compass 80th Anniversary Edition

The Compass celebrates the milestone with leather seats (again with gray contrast stitching), a power driver's seat, the 8.4-inch Uconnect, an auto-dimming inside mirror, Piano Black and Anodized Gun Metal interior accents, a black headliner and Berber floor mats. Remote start and 19-inch wheels round out the changes. Pricing for the 80th Anniversary Edition Compass is $31,190.

2021 Jeep Renegade 80th Anniversary Edition

The littlest Jeep is not left out, as the Renegade 80th Anniversary Edition includes 19-inch wheels, the 8.4-inch Uconnect, dual-zone automatic climate control, Anodized Gun Metal interior accents, a black headliner and Berber floor mats. Pricing for the 80th Anniversary Edition Renegade is $29,090.