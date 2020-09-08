The next-generation Nissan Qashqai (sold in the United States as the Rogue Sport) has been spied in the wild yet again, and this time our enterprising photographers managed to snag a few shots of the replacement crossover's interior.

Much of the interior is still obscured even in these photos, but we can see enough to tell that Nissan has taken its baby crossover's redesign seriously. We can see a large infotainment screen and interface similar to the ones in Nissan's newer passenger cars, along with what appears to be a full digital gauge cluster. This particular model even has wheel-mounted paddle shifters, indicating we're likely looking at a fairly well-equipped example; the quality of the visible interior materials backs that up.

As an added bonus, the exterior photos of the prototype are quite a bit nicer than those we've seen previously. From these, we can see the family resemblance that makes the "Rogue Sport" moniker stick here in the States. The prototype's haunches resemble scaled-back variants of those found on its larger sibling.

The current car is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that channels 141 horsepower through a CVT. Nissan also offers all-wheel drive as an option. There could be a minor power bump incoming, and we can hold out hope for electrified offerings rumored for Europe, but it's unclear what Nissan has in store for the time being. Still, the Rogue Sport will likely retain its spot in Nissan’s lineup as the mature and staid small crossover, without any true sporting pretensions.

The U.S.-market Rogue Sport was lightly refreshed for 2020, so we expect it will be another model year or two before we see a replacement on our shores. The Rogue Sport only went on sale in the U.S. as a 2017 model, but the ROW-market Qashqai had been in production for several years. Per Automotive News Europe, production of the next-generation car has been delayed until at least the second quarter of 2021 due to coronavirus-related setbacks.