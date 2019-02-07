2020 Nissan Rogue Sport gets to go rogue with its own look

Nissan has more in store for the Rogue Sport, after changes to the 2019 model added more standard and optional equipment. For 2020, the Rogue Sport gets its own design personality, instead of making do as a junior-sized Rogue. That means a new front fascia with a Vmotion grille that looks takes a distinct stand somewhere between the grilles on the Rogue and the Altima. Beside that, trim, elongated headlights get a fresh DRL pattern.
The whole shebang's topped off with a new hood, but nothing's changed underneath that hood. The 2020 Rogue Sport comes with the 141-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and Xtronic CVT transmission.
Redesigned taillights highlight the rear, a new 19-inch wheel sets off the profile. Nitro Lime Metallic and Monarch Orange Metallic join the color palette.
The product planners fiddled again with equipment options, making Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard on all three trims, S, SV, and SL, bringing the base S grade into the driver assistance fold. The system includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, and high beam assist. ProPilot Assist remains an option.
Nissan added small price increases for the 2019 model year when the automaker threw more features at the Rogue Sport. The company hasn't mentioned pricing for 2020, but it's safe to expect a modest rise in MSRP later this year, too.
