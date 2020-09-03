The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept and the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV debut live in the YouTube video above. Jeep's show begins at 9 a.m. ET today, so grab your morning cup of coffee and settle in. The virtual Jeep reveal shows we've seen during the pandemic thus far have been great, and we expect this one to be the same.

There won't be anything new to see when it comes to the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid model — we already saw the design at CES earlier this year — but all the specs and vital details will be revealed today. We're psyched about Jeep releasing a Wrangler that finally gets better fuel economy and can be driven under electric power.

