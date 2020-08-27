Bollinger Motors hasn’t yet begun production of its B1 and B2 electric off-road trucks, but it’s already using their underpinnings for an expanded product portfolio. We’ve already seen its E-Chassis and B2 Electric Chassis Cab it will offer for electric commercial and work vehicles. Today, Bollinger has unveiled another EV for businesses with its Deliver-E electric delivery van.

Using a front-wheel-drive platform that will be tailored to fit the light to medium-duty truck classes of 2B, 3, 4 and 5 vehicles, it will be offered with a variety of battery capacities ranging from 70 to 210 kilowatt-hours. It has a generously low load height of 18 inches, making it easier to step in and out, and it has a completely flat load floor. Bollinger will offer it in a variety of wheelbases, and each van will have universal charge ports and DC fast charging capability.

“We took our extensive Class 3 electrification knowledge and applied it to the delivery sector,” said Bollinger Motors CEO Robert Bollinger. “Our Deliver-E van gives commercial fleets the power to go green and save on ownership costs, while neighborhoods will benefit from a reduction in air and noise pollution.”

Bollinger intends to work with another party for the manufacture of the Deliver-E here in the U.S., with production expected to begin in 2022.

Related Video: