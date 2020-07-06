Now that BMW has let the media get its hands on early prototypes of the upcoming 2021 M3 and M4, its development engineers have removed quite a bit of camouflage from its road-test prototypes. The result is, well, pretty much what we expected.

While previous prototypes have worn thick, squared-off camo sheets that obscured both the nostrils and lower front bumper intakes, these new photos reveal the contours of both front bumpers in explicit detail. The words "gaping maw" have been used to describe the new front end's oversized kidneys, and we're not keen to try to reinvent the wheel. There's no getting around it; those suckers are huge.