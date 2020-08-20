Last year, Subaru gave us our first look at the new Levorg station wagon in "prototype" form, which over the past few years has shared most of its body and interior with the Subaru WRX. Now we finally get to see the production version, and it looks basically identical to the regular and STI Sport concepts. That's not a bad thing. It builds on the old Levorg and WRX with sharper, crisper lines. There's more visual detail in the headlights and angled wheel arches. And it retains classic cues such as the big hood scoop. It can be made more aggressive looking with a variety of front and rear spoilers, diffusers and side skirts, too.

While the exterior isn't huge news thanks to past concepts, the interior and engine specs are. The interior in particular gives us our first look at what we'll probably see in the next WRX. Not surprisingly, the focal point is the huge vertical touchscreen that looks lifted straight out of the Legacy and Outback. In fact, the whole dash is very similar to that of the bigger Subarus, though the height of the dash is a bit shorter and the air vents a bit thinner. The Levorg also has a fancy screen for its instrument panel, and it will be interesting to see if that carries over to a future WRX.

We also finally have complete specs on the Levorg's engine, which we're sure won't be in the next WRX. It's a turbocharged 1.8-liter flat-four. Its engine name is CB18, marking it as a new engine not shared with any current Subaru. It makes 175 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque and is paired with a CVT. While you can already get a WRX with a CVT, there's no way Subaru would offer the WRX with an engine that's down about 100 horses to the old model.

When we do finally see the new WRX and STI, they will likely be similar to this Levorg, though with possibly some body tweaks to make it a little more aggressive. They will also probably adopt a sedan design instead of the wagon shape. Under the hood will likely be iterations of the turbocharged FA-series flat-four. The current WRX already has a 2.0-liter version of this engine, which makes 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The next model could use a carryover or upgraded version of this engine. As for the STI, reports suggest it will get a 2.4-liter variant and could make as much as 400 horsepower.

