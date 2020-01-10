The Subaru Levorg STI Sport prototype has been revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon. We were expecting something that added some extra ferocity to the regular Levorg concept shown a few months ago at the Tokyo Motor Show. Instead, we have a wagon that's just barely different at all.

The body itself appears unchanged with the sole exception of new fog lights in the lower front fascia. There are STI details sprinkled about, such as the trademark pink badges in the grille and on the hatch. The exhaust also features the logo stamped in the tips. And of course it gets unique wheels from the original prototype. The good news is that the Levorg was already handsome and sporty, but we would have liked to see a little more.

Subaru remains mum on mechanical details. We know it will come standard with a new turbocharged 1.8-liter flat-four engine and of course all-wheel drive. We expect it will also have a version of the FA20 2.0-liter turbo engine from the WRX as an option. And speaking of the WRX, the current Levorg shares most of its bodywork with the sports sedan, so when the new generation launches it should look like this wagon.

