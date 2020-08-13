Porsche reasserted its dominance over Germany's grueling Nürburgring track by setting a record in the executive car category with a new variant of the Panamera. The sedan was 13 seconds faster than its predecessor.
Lars Kern, one of Porsche's test drivers, lapped the 12.9-mile track in 7:29.81, a figure that Porsche claims makes the Panamera the quickest executive car around the Nürburgring. For context, the same driver set a 6:47.25 time in a 911 GT2 RS in 2017, and recorded 7:12.7 in a 911 GT3 that same year. 7:29 is on par with a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, and about four seconds behind the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door.
Although there's no word yet on which variant of the Panamera set the record, it's reasonable to assume Porsche put its intrepid test driver behind the wheel of the non-electrified Turbo S it announced in July. If that's accurate, the sedan is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 that's twin-turbocharged to 621 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque, significant increases over the outgoing Turbo. It spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Engineers also made hardware and software changes to the steering, the suspension, and the roll stabilization system, though they stopped short of adding a drift mode. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires (which will be optionally available on the production car) developed specifically for the Panamera helped Kern set the record. Porsche noted the racing seat and the roll cage seen in the images will not be offered to customers, however.
"I achieved cornering speeds that I would not have believed possible with the Panamera," summed up Kern.
Porsche will introduce the 2021 Panamera online in August 2020. Sales will start shortly after.
Who's fastest?
Porsche's Panamera competes in the same segment as the aforementioned Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door, so both models are presumably classified as executive sedans even though the latter is marketed as a coupe. Why has the Panamera been crowned the record holder, then? Before 2019, officials considered the old track's entrance as the end of the lap. Since last year, manufacturers seeking to set a new record need to race around the entire track, which adds about 650 feet to each run. AMG set the GT's time before the change came into effect, while the Panamera's new record was set after. In other words, the GT's record is no longer valid.
Your move, AMG.
Related Video: