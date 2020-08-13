Porsche reasserted its dominance over Germany's grueling Nürburgring track by setting a record in the executive car category with a new variant of the Panamera. The sedan was 13 seconds faster than its predecessor.

Lars Kern, one of Porsche's test drivers, lapped the 12.9-mile track in 7:29.81, a figure that Porsche claims makes the Panamera the quickest executive car around the Nürburgring. For context, the same driver set a 6:47.25 time in a 911 GT2 RS in 2017, and recorded 7:12.7 in a 911 GT3 that same year. 7:29 is on par with a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, and about four seconds behind the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door.

Although there's no word yet on which variant of the Panamera set the record, it's reasonable to assume Porsche put its intrepid test driver behind the wheel of the non-electrified Turbo S it announced in July. If that's accurate, the sedan is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 that's twin-turbocharged to 621 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque, significant increases over the outgoing Turbo. It spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.