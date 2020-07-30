Porsche confirmed it will inject more power into the Panamera range for the 2021 model year, but it told us the updates will not be accompanied by a drift mode. Although some of its rivals have developed software that makes going sideways look easy, the company argued there's no sense in putting something similar in the Panamera.

"It's not needed, from the position of vehicle dynamics and performance. It's not necessary. For me, it's little more than a fun mode," said Michael Schäfer, the Panamera's director of chassis, in an interview with Autoblog.

He argued the car's built-in Sport Plus mode unlocks a configuration that's far better than a drift mode, which would likely disengage the front axle and send 100% of the engine's power to the rear wheels. Sport Plus channels a majority of the engine's output to the rear wheels, but it saves some for the front tires. It also modifies the settings of other components, like the rev limiter, the adaptive air suspension, and the steering.

Besides, Schäfer added, motorists who really want to put a Panamera sideways can do so with relative ease, even without a dedicated drift mode at their fingertips. Drifting around a corner requires merely switching off the traction control system or the stability management system -- and, of course, the driving experience needed to accurately and safely control a heavy, massively powerful sedan as it skids around a bend.

"If you want to get rid of your rear tires, you can use a drift mode," Schäfer concluded.