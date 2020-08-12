There is a lot to like about Audi’s latest MMI (Multi Media Interface) infotainment system. For starters, it features a gorgeous design. Audi has integrated its dual-screen displays in the same fashion on its upper echelon models (A6, A7, A8, Q7, Q8, E-Tron), and the result is a modern, yet inviting appearance. Other cheaper models will run the same software, but are limited to the single screen. Dual-screen layouts like this one have frustrated us before. It’s always a guessing game to figure out what control is in what screen, making the learning curve just that much steeper.

Audi improves on this by removing most of the guesswork. From the second the car is turned on, it’s immediately apparent that the bottom 8.6-inch screen is for climate control, and the top 10.1-inch screen is for nearly every other traditional infotainment control. Your music, navigation, settings and other items are all found within the top screen. Just like a smartphone or tablet, the displays are customizable. The basic home screen in the top display shows rows of app tiles like an iPad, and you can move those around at your will. Similarly, the bottom screen has a single row of items at the top that can be moved around or dropped from quick access at your discretion. It allows you to set the screen up to best fit your needs, which is a feature most modern infotainment systems have.

The lack of physical buttons for the climate control system could be off-putting at first, but we quickly became accustomed to the controls. It uses a haptic feedback system that provides a tangible click feeling to your fingers when you press down on the screen. The feedback is akin to pressing a fancy, flat button. Of course, you can also turn this haptic feedback system off and have it operate like a traditional phone’s touchscreen. Both work wonderfully, but the haptic feature cuts down on false touches, as you need to put pressure on the screen for it to register the input.