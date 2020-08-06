ETC

These are the 40 special-order colors you picked for your 2019 VW Golf Rs

Viper Green was by far the most popular, VW says

Aug 6th 2020 at 12:07PM

Two years ago, VW announced that it would send off the 2019 Golf R with a custom-order paint program. Dubbed (so to speak) "Spektrum," it gave American Golf R shoppers access to Volkswagen's expansive list of custom finish options. It was a pricey ask at $2,500, but as Volkswagen demonstrated Thursday, you folks clearly responded. 

With the Golf R now on hiatus until deliveries of the new, eighth-generation Golf get underway, Volkswagen has been reminiscing about the MkVII's run here in America. The Spektrum program was only offered for 2019, which was the seventh-generation Golf R's final model year. $2,500 bought you more than just a rare paint finish, however. The process employed in Germany to produce the Spektrum series was similar to that of Audi's custom-order program, and as such, VW went the extra mile to make its Spektrum customers feel special.

2019 Volkswagen Golf R Spektrum
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Spektrum
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Viper Green
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Viper Green
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Ginster Yellow
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Ginste Yellow
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Sarantos Turquoise
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Sarantos Turquoise
2019 Volkswagen Golf R 91 Blue
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Anthracite Metallic
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Azure Blue Pearl
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Bordeaux Red
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Caribbean Green
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Cliff Green
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Copper Orange
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Curry Yellow
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Dark Burgundy
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Dark Violet Pearl
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Deep Blue Pearl-
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Dust Gray
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Futura Yellow
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Ginster Yellow
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Graphite Metallic
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hot Chili Pearl
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Ice Blue
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Inky Blue
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Irish Green
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Jazz Blue Pearl
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Magma Orange
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Mars Red1
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Mocha Anthracite
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Moss Green
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Mystic Blue Pearl
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Nogaro Blue
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Oxide Red
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Prussian Blue Metallic
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Racing Green
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Raspberry Red
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Reseda Green
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Sarantos Turquoise
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Slate Grey
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Squirrel Gray
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Star Blue
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Techno Blue
2019 Volkswagen Golf R TNT Orange
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Traffic Purple
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Violet Touch
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Viper Green
"Volkswagen enjoys a uniquely large enthusiast base across many of its models, and the Golf R is no exception, attracting one of the most loyal and exacting legions of Volkswagen fans," said Megan Closset, who manages the Golf program for VW in the United States.

Upon taking delivery of a Spektrum vehicle, owners received hand-written notes from Closset, thanking them for participating and noting the total production number for the colors they picked. Of them, Viper Green was the clear fan favorite, accounting for 17 percent of orders — or 33 cars, based on information posted by owners online — which would put the total number of Spektrum units produced at fewer than 200. Nogaro Blue, which was popularized by the B5-generation Audi S4, was also a popular choice. 

Given that the program made 40 colors available for an already limited-production model (VW sold just 4,223 Golf Rs in 2019) and the limited program participation, it stands to reason that many combinations were produced in extremely limited quantities. Owners of TNT Orange vehicles have commented on social media that only three were produced for U.S. customers, for example, and a buyer in Virginia reportedly owns the only Carribean Green model sold here. Per the Spektrum VW Facebook group, Oxide Red, Futura Yellow and Anthracite Gray were passed over entirely.

Yeah, that means every other shade of silver or gray made available via Spektrum was somebody's cup of tea. Shine on, you beautiful, monochromatic European car lovers!

 

Related Gallery2019 Volkswagen Golf R Spektrum program
