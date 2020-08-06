The Audi E-Tron is getting a new and significantly cheaper entry point for the 2021 model year. Audi is introducing an entry-level Premium trim with a base price coming in $8,900 cheaper than last year’s base E-Tron. Now, the base E-Tron last year was the Premium Plus trim, so this is essentially a de-contented E-Tron that you’re getting for far cheaper than before. Both the Premium Plus and Prestige trims have the exact same MSRP in 2021 as they did in 2020.

That new base price? It’s $66,995, including the $1,095 destination charge. Since the destination charge is $100 more in 2021 than it was in 2020 ($995), that effectively makes the price cut $8,800 year-to-year. For an electric crossover as expensive as the E-Tron is, this price cut makes it far more tolerable.

Here’s what you’re losing with the cheaper Premium trim: Matrix-design LED headlights, heated and ventilated 12-way power front seats, four-way power lumbar for driver & passenger, heated rear seats, 3D Bang & Olufsen sound system, Audi phone box with wireless charging, glass optic and aluminum-look buttons, and the driver assistance package. However, that package can be added back on via the Convenience Plus Package that costs $3,500 and also adds the Black optic exterior design kit for blacked-out trim. There’s more than just the cheaper price to consider this year, though.

Audi has found a way to eke out some additional range from the car. The official EPA rating has shot up from 204 miles to 222 miles thanks to a number of optimizations and software enhancements. For starters, Audi has increased the usable amount of the battery by almost 3 kWh up to 86.5 kWh. It’s still holding back on the 95 kWh battery pack for the same reasons as before (longevity and sustained performance throughout the vehicle’s life), but customers will get a little more this year. Additionally, Audi says that the front electric motor can be entirely disengaged for 2021. This allows for a dramatic increase in efficiency, as the car will run solely on the rear motor most of the time. The front motor only comes into the equation when the power demand dictates it, or the rear tires lose traction.

One other enhancement Audi made to the E-Tron this year is adding a second charging port. Now you can charge via both sides of the car with one flap on the driver side and another on the passenger side. However, you’ll need to get the Premium Plus trim to add the second port, as the base Premium trim continues to make do with one.

In addition to the base E-Tron pricing, Audi has also released E-Tron Sportback pricing. Just like the regular E-Tron, the Sportback has three trims this year: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. The coupe-styled E-Tron is more expensive than the traditional crossover by $3,200, leaving it with a starting price of $70,195. The fully decked-out Prestige costs a whopping $83,395. Do keep in mind that both versions of E-Tron are eligible for the $7,500 federal government tax credit. The updated E-Trons are available at Audi dealerships now.

