A thread on the Jeep Gladiator Forum reveals the 2021 Gladiator will pick up three special packages, one of them already available on the Wrangler. A Gladiator Willys package at two price points takes its lead from the Wrangler Willys trims, and our guess is that the Gladiator 80th Anniversary package obliquely celebrates the 1941 Willys MB. The new trims haven't appeared on the Jeep website as of writing, but several forum members say their dealers are taking orders now.

The Gladiator Willys gains cosmetic and practical upgrades. A black grille pairs with a glossy black version of the bumper from the Overland trim, black 17-inch wheels wearing 32-inch mud-terrain tires, black Willys decals on the hood, and black Trail Rated badges. There's a Rubicon Rock Rail to protect the sheetmetal, but unlike the Wrangler Willys, the Gladiator model goes with body-colored fender flares instead of black flares, normally a $250 option. Underneath, buyers will find heavy-duty shocks and the Track-Loc limited-slip differential. The big exclusion is the Max Tow package, which cannot be optioned here.

The base Gladiator Willys starts at $36,740 after the $1,495 destination charge, placing it between the Sport and Sport S trims, same as with the base Wrangler Willys model. A higher-spec Gladiator Willys adds the Technology Group that upgrades to a seven-inch infotainment screen along with other features, and the Convenience Group that adds remote start and the universal garage door opener. The bulletin shows that model starting at $40,735, placing it between the Gladiator Sport S and Altitude trims.

The Gladiator 80th Anniversary appears to be just an appearance package. The celebratory edition wears Neutral Gray exterior accents, body-colored fender flares over 18-inch gray wheels on all-terrain tires, and 80th Anniversary badging. Inside, there's remote start, infotainment shows on an 8.4-inch screen and plays through the Premium Audio Group. A price of $42,965 puts it just beyond the Overland trim.

