Production of the Subaru BRZ has ceased, marking the end of an eight-year run for the small enthusiast car. The final examples have rolled off of the assembly line ahead of what is expected to be a brief hiatus before the introduction of its successor.

The wind-down of the current BRZ and Toyota GT86 should come as no surprise; Subaru even announced a "Final Edition" BRZ for the German market earlier this year. British outlet Autocar reports that Subaru's production partner, Toyota, is still taking orders for its version of the jointly developed sports coupe, though an announcement regarding its wind-down is expected to be forthcoming.

The timing is especially tricky for potential buyers in Japan who may be looking to snag the rear-wheel-drive sports coupe, as they are limited to whatever remains in dealer inventories. According to Subaru's Japanese BRZ landing page, there may not be a ton of options for shoppers still in the market.

"We have finished accepting orders for build-to-order manufacturing of the models listed," the translated page says. "Due to stock availability at retailers, we may not be able to meet customer requests for body colors and options . Please contact your dealer for more information."

We don't yet know for certain when Toyota and Subaru will announce their plans for the next-generation GT86 and BRZ, which were first introduced eight years ago. Rumors have suggested that they could be powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder producing approximately 250 horsepower, which would be a healthy bump from the existing cars' 197-horsepower outputs.

The next-generation car is expected to ride on a new joint platform, and may ditch the current generation's boxer engine in favor of a more traditional inline layout. Despite hints that Toyota wants its next GT86 to "surpass" the Supra, it's unlikely that an affordable sports coupe will infringe too drastically on the more-expensive halo car's performance turf.

