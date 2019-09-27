Toyota and Subaru jointly announced today that it would be continuing and expanding its alliance. Toyota will be taking a larger stake in Subaru, bringing the total to 20%, and Subaru will respond in kind by buying shares equal to the value of those purchased by Toyota. In terms of product, the two companies will reportedly swap knowledge in the development of all-wheel-drive systems, battery-electric powertrains and connected/autonomous driving technologies.

Oh, and there will be a next-generation Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ. Despite less-than-stellar sales, the two companies confirmed that the rear-wheel-drive Toyabaru twins will be returning for a sequel. No details about them were provided, but a second-generation has widely been speculated and reported, with Australia's Motor quoting Supra chief engineer Tatsuya Tada confirming as such.

"We have a new 86 team," he told Motor. "We have to make a new 86 that surpasses the Supra ... that is what the customer expects."

Beyond that, there is rampant speculation of where the rear-drive platform will originate (a derivative of Toyota's TNGA platform, something boosted from Mazda, aliens), as well as what might find its way under the hood (virtually anything would be better than what's there now). A Japanese publication even suggested it might even be previewed next month at the Tokyo Motor Show.

In any event, expect the next-generation Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 to be a continuous source of interest for the next few years.