We've finally reached peak summer in the wildest year on record. The sun is shining, and it's warm outside every day. Unfortunately, unlike years past, it's become harder to update your wardrobe due to stores being closed all around the country. Luckily, awesome companies like Blipshift exist, to help you look your absolute coolest at a price that makes sense, even during the tough times. If you didn't know, Blipshift offers extremely limited-run, car-based themed T-shirts with designs often submitted by artists all over the country. Autoblog has been collaborating with the brand for years, and as always, we're more than excited for their latest tentpole event: The "96 Hours of BS" sale.

As always, these designs will only be available for a limited time, so if you see one you like, you'll have to pick it out before Monday, August 3, at 11:59 PM ET. That's when the sale ends, so if you wait longer than that you'll be out of luck. This is a huge drop including 20 new shirt designs, onesies for the littlest gearhead in your family, coffee mugs, and even socks. Head over to their site to see the whole collection, but here are a few of our personal favorites below as well.

Pet Snail Onesie

We're not sure what it is about 2020, but we Autobloggers are having babies like it's going out of style. There are tons of new miniature members being added to the team this year, and we can't think of anything better to dress them up in than a Blipshift onesie. This one is a particular favorite because it features, ehrm, "definitely-not-Gary" from that cartoon about a Squarepants'd Sponge. Check it out here.

The Stuff Of Legends Tee

Out of all the new shirt designs, this one might be our fav. This text is shouting out the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters racing league, so it may carry some nostalgia for any big fans there, but the highlight is certainly the legendary BMW E30 M3 front and center, looking as clean as ever. If you've got some emotional connection to the car or the league, this shirt is a must-have, but even if you don't, it's worth some serious consideration just based on how damn cool it looks. You can check this one out right here.

Kremer Socks

In addition to all of the awesome tees and baby onesies, Blipshift has buddied up with similarly awesome company Heel Tread to offer a few cool sock designs as well. These Kremer socks are named for the Kremer Porsche 935, and while, yes, they're just socks, it's still nice to know your feet are looking stylish, even if no one other than you can really tell. These socks are available right here.

King Sarther Tee

This shirt features the legendary Porsche 917 driven by Steve McQueen and presented in an awesome art style. The best part, perhaps, is the floating crown above the car. It's extremely reminiscent of a Rocket League car, which is especially exciting to us considering that's one of our favorite games to stream during our twice-weekly gaming livestreams on Twitch and YouTube. Snag this shirt by clicking right here.

USAE Patch Hat

If you're a longtime Blipshift fan, you may recognize this classic design from tees and even face masks in the past. Now, the legendary USAE wrench and lug nut flag design is available on the most American piece of apparel that exists: a trucker hat.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.