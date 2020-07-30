Cars most likely to have major powertrain problems

Toyota has announced pricing and details about the 2021 Land Cruiser, 4Runner SUVs and Tundra truck. Each model sees some mild tweaks and/or special editions added to the lineup. Base prices have also ticked up slightly. You can check out the updates for each vehicle below. 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Leading the newly announced changes for this model year is the 2021 Land Cruiser. While the standard model doesn't see any changes, the Heritage Edition introduced last year does. It was initially only offered with two rows of seats and two colors: black or white. This year, a three-row variant will be available. Toyota has also added Classic Silver and Magnetic Gray as paint colors. The Land Cruiser's base price has increased by $100 to $86,840. Pricing for the three-row Heritage Edition hasn't been announced, but will be available closer to when it goes into production in September.

2021 Toyota 4Runner The basic 2021 Toyota 4Runner actually does get a minor update. It, along with all 4Runner models, gets standard LED low-beam headlights. The Limited, Nightshade and TRD Pro models also pick up LED high-beams. Any models with fog lights now have LED units. The base model starts at $37,460, an increase of $220. As for special editions, the 4Runner has a new one and some updates for the others. The Trail Edition is the new model, and it's sort of a TRD Pro Lite. It starts at $39,435 for the two-wheel-drive version and $41,310 for the four-wheel-drive example. The TRD Pro has new wheels, retuned suspension and a new Lunar Rock paint color. It starts at $51,590, an increase of $605.