GMC has just provided us with our first good look at the upcoming Hummer EV pickup and SUV. A video was posted online previewing the two models that also happens to feature LeBron James. From clay sculptures to prototypes in various levels of completeness, GM is allowing the world a sneak preview of what’s to come.

A couple of the more revealing images come in silhouette photos of both the truck and SUV at the end of the video. The truck has a big four-door crew cab and an exceptionally small bed behind it. The angle from cab to bed is also notable. It’s not easy to see exactly what’s going on since it’s shrouded in darkness, but when we saw the Hummer pickup, it was rocking sail panels that resemble the ones on the truck we’re looking at.

The truck’s general shape is off-road oriented with squared-off, sharp lines tracing the entire silhouette. Its big, knobby tires and blocky wheels are clear indicators of what GM was aiming for with this electric pickup. As for the SUV, comparisons to the Ford Bronco four-door will be inevitable. If our eyes are picking up the scale of this photo correctly, though, the Hummer SUV appears to be a slightly larger vehicle than the four-door Bronco is. Although, the wheelbase for the SUV is shorter than that of the Hummer truck. That’ll help it off-road. Those small bumpers and short overhangs along with the bumper cutouts should be hugely beneficial to approach and departure angles, as well.