A week after the reveal of the Jeep Wrangler 392 concept and reports of prototypes running around, we're getting our first look at one. While this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited doesn't look particularly exceptional, and it's strangely wearing Florida license plates, it also bears a couple parts straight from the V8-powered concept.

The first indication is the hood with the big scoop in an also large hood bulge. The shape of the hood is shared with the Gladiator Mojave, but this one has Rubicon stickers, not Mojave stickers. The scoop also has an insert more like the 392 concept, and the opening actually seems to be open, rather than plugged up. There aren't 392 badges on the hood like the concept, but we wouldn't expect Jeep to just be parading an unannounced vehicle that blatantly.

Another sign that this is a 392 is the design of the wheels. It has split five-spoke beadlock wheels all the way around and on the back, and although Mopar sells a similar style of wheel as an accessory, it has a different spoke design. These match up exactly to the concept, although the tires seem a little smaller.

Finally, we have the exhaust on this Wrangler. It has dual outlets and a total of four tips. While we can't make out the exhaust on the 392 concept press photos, we at least know that all regular Wranglers only get a single exhaust outlet with a single tip. So clearly something is going on under the hood.

There are other signs that the 392 is going to become available sometime in the future. On the consumer Jeep website, the Wrangler page proudly displays the 392. There have even been web ads of the 392. Concept cars don't usually get their own consumer facing advertising all to themselves. We wouldn't be surprised if the new V8 Jeep is launched sometime next year, since most of the SUV is already developed and it's just getting the new powertrain to play nice with the chassis and pass emissions and safety testing. We also expect numbers to be the same as the concept with 450 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. It will probably be paired solely with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

