Ford will collaborate with Mobileye for future collision avoidance technology

Ford will collaborate with Intel's autonomous driving unit, Mobileye, to develop an improved collision avoidance system for its future Co-Pilot360 Technology packages. Ford says the project will lead to Level 1 and Level 2 driver-assistance systems in Ford vehicles globally.

In a statement, Ford explained that "Level 1 systems are defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers as automating a single part of the driving experience, such as steering or acceleration/deceleration, while Level 2 systems provide both steering and acceleration/braking support." In both cases, drivers are still required to "supervise performance of the vehicle," says the automaker.

Ford said the collaboration with Mobileye will be to develop improved camera-based collision warning, detection of vehicles and pedestrians and lane-keeping features for its vehicles, including F-150 and Mustang Mach-E cars.

The carmaker said Mobileye will provide its EyeQ sensing technology along with a vision-processing software to support Ford's Co-Pilot360 system as well as a hands-free driving feature that will be introduced next year. Ford will include Mobileye's logo in driver-assist communication displays and is also considering using its Roadbook map system, which uses anonymized, crowd-sourced data from vehicle cameras.

Material from Reuters was used in this report.

