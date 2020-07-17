Goodwood has canceled its traditional headliner events for 2020 due to the coronavirus, but the estate has just revealed plans for a Festival of Speed and Revival replacement. It’s going to be called Goodwood Speedweek.

The event will take place October 16-18. Three days is obviously less than a week, but why should that fact stand in the way of a good name? We kid. Those few days will play host to a number of events that all take place behind closed doors with no spectators allowed. Of course, everything will be streamed online free of charge, so we can all watch what transpires.

We’re told to expect traditional Revival races on the track with a number of different classes; rally cars will take on the rally stage; a Goodwood Gymkhana will take place through areas of the English estate previously roped off to the public, and a timed shootout with modern supercars and racecars on track will cap it all off on the last day. Goodwood says that this will be the first and only time it allows modern cars on the Goodwood Motor Circuit for timed laps, so it expects the times set here to be lap records that will stand forever.

There will also be new car launches, supercar demonstration runs and a Bonhams online auction. Goodwood says that streaming the show via its website will add “layers of interactivity to the action,” so we’ll be interested to see what that means come race time. Elements of both the FOS and Revival will be explored in this new format, and since most of us are typically just watching from home anyway, we’re pumped to see what kind of a show Goodwood has in store for us.

Related Video: