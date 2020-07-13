Ready to watch the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport live stream reveal? Keep it locked on the video above, as Ford plans on streaming its big show for all to see on YouTube tonight. Ford says the reveal will start at 8 p.m. ET, so make sure you find a device nearby at that time to start watching.

We’ll be watching right along with you to see what Ford might have in store for us. There’s plenty we already know about the new Bronco and Bronco Sport. Leaks galore have given us a few glimpses of both the two-door and four-door Broncos. Plus, spy shots have revealed some of what’s hiding in the suspension underneath. Just last week, we got our best, clear view of what the interior looks like.

Ford has also told us it plans on featuring the Bronco on TV this evening. We’re expecting spots on ABC (8:09 p.m. ET), ESPN (8:11 p.m. ET) and National Geographic (8:13 p.m. ET). Ford says those TV spots will feature deep dives into the off-road performance of the new Bronco. In case you don’t catch them live, Ford says all of the videos will be available to stream on Hulu on Tuesday.

Additionally, if you didn’t want to watch the reveal on YouTube, Ford will be hosting the video on both Twitter and Facebook. It’ll cost $100 to reserve a Bronco right after the reveal, and you’ll be able to do so on Ford’s website.

We’ll be updating and populating this page with links to stories once the Bronco reveal happens, so check back in tonight for all the Bronco information.