After several delays, Ford will introduce the first Bronco in nearly a quarter of a century on July 13. In addition to releasing a preview image, the company announced a reservation program for enthusiasts who want to secure an early build spot, and it revealed it will put the hotly-anticipated off-roader in your living room shortly after its debut.

Spy shots taken in March 2020 in what looks like a testing center revealed the Jeep Wrangler-baiting Bronco well ahead of schedule, and there have been so many leaks, rumors, and indiscretions that we have an excellent idea of what to expect from the model. Ford's dark preview image (shown above) reveals little. The big news is that the company will begin taking $100 reservations on its official website starting on July 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern time (that's 5 p.m. on the West Coast). We don't know whether the one-time deposit will be refundable.

Ford will introduce the Bronco during an event it will stream on its website and its various social media channels starting at 8 p.m. July 13, but fans will also have the opportunity to learn about the new off-roader on ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic. The three Disney-owned television channels will each air a three-minute film showcasing a different aspect of the Bronco shortly after the model makes its debut online.