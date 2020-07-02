After several delays, Ford will introduce the first Bronco in nearly a quarter of a century on July 13. In addition to releasing a preview image, the company announced a reservation program for enthusiasts who want to secure an early build spot, and it revealed it will put the hotly-anticipated off-roader in your living room shortly after its debut.
Spy shots taken in March 2020 in what looks like a testing center revealed the Jeep Wrangler-baiting Bronco well ahead of schedule, and there have been so many leaks, rumors, and indiscretions that we have an excellent idea of what to expect from the model. Ford's dark preview image (shown above) reveals little. The big news is that the company will begin taking $100 reservations on its official website starting on July 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern time (that's 5 p.m. on the West Coast). We don't know whether the one-time deposit will be refundable.
Ford will introduce the Bronco during an event it will stream on its website and its various social media channels starting at 8 p.m. July 13, but fans will also have the opportunity to learn about the new off-roader on ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic. The three Disney-owned television channels will each air a three-minute film showcasing a different aspect of the Bronco shortly after the model makes its debut online.
Country singer Kip Moore will present the Bronco in a mini-film that will play on ABC during the "CMA Best of the Fest." ESPN viewers will discover a different Bronco model in a three-minute segment starring professional climber Brooke Raboutou, and National Geographic enlisted the help of climber, photographer, and cinematographer Jimmy Chin to highlight yet another Bronco during a program called "National Parks: Yosemite." Chin will also judge a hashtag contest, and he will appear in a Bronco-themed Instagram Story published by National Geographic. Ford has you covered if you can't tune in: It will upload all three films to Hulu on July 14.
It goes without saying that the Autoblog team won't be casually watching the Bronco make its debut on the sidelines. We'll be standing by to bring you the latest information as soon as it's available. And, time will tell whether the event will be dedicated to the Bronco only, or if Ford will also show us the smaller Bronco Sport.
