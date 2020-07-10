Subaru has published full pricing information for the 2021 Crosstrek, which gains a bigger, more powerful engine and a handful of visual modifications. It's slightly more expensive than the outgoing 2020 model.

Buyers have four trim levels — base, Premium, Sport, and Limited — to choose from. Pricing for the entry-level model starts at $23,295 once a mandatory $1,050 destination charge enters the equation, a figure that represents a modest $100 increase over the cheapest 2020 model. This price gets you a relatively basic crossover powered by a 2.0-liter flat-four rated at 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission; motorists who ask for two pedals will be charged $24,645.

Subaru priced the Premium trim at $24,345 with a six-speed stick and $25,695 with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). All-wheel drive and the base model's 2.0-liter flat-four come standard regardless of the transmission chosen. Stepping up to the Premium variant adds features like fog lights, body-colored door mirrors, a six-speaker sound system, a better infotainment system, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

New for 2021, the Sport trim benefits from a 2.5-liter flat-four that finally gives the Crosstrek the power it badly needed. Its output checks in at 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque, yet it's nearly as efficient as the aforementioned 2.0-liter four. Priced at $27,690, the Sport model gains Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud drive modes, 17-inch alloy wheels, water-repellant upholstery, plus a handful of trim-specific accents inside and out. It's exclusively offered with the CVT; buyers who want a manual will need to forgo the bigger engine.

Finally, the last rung on the Crosstrek hierarchy is occupied by the Limited model, which carries a base price of $29,045. It receives the same 2.5-liter as the Sport, but it boasts a longer roster of standard features including LED fog lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, plus additional driving aids like reverse automatic braking, high-beam assist, and blind spot detection with lane-change assist.

Made in Japan, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will begin arriving in American showrooms before the end of the summer. As of writing, nothing suggests the Impreza that the Crosstrek is based on will get the 2.5-liter four.

Related Video: