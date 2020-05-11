Subaru quietly confirmed the Crosstrek will receive a bigger, more powerful 2.5-liter flat-four engine for the 2021 model year. It hasn't released technical details yet, and it kept its silence when Autoblog reached out for more information, but fuel economy figures reveal buyers who order the new four won't spend more time at the pump.

Searching for the 2021 Crosstrek on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website shows two engine choices: a 2.0-liter, which has been available since the model went on sale, and a 2.5-liter, which is new for 2021. The latter's fuel economy checks in at 27 mpg in the city, 34 mpg on the highway, and 29 mpg on a combined cycle. For context, the 2.0 posts 28, 33, and 30, respectively. These are tiny differences that most motorists won't notice in real-world conditions, because fuel economy also depends on a variety of factors (like driving style).

Subaru's time-tested all-wheel drive system comes standard regardless of displacement, and the EPA data (which our eagle-eyed colleagues at Motor Trend first spotted) suggest the 2.5-liter will exclusively be offered with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The smaller flat-four's fuel economy figures drop to 22, 29, and 25, respectively, when it's bolted to the six-speed manual gearbox Subaru offers as standard.

As we reported earlier, the 2.5-liter will power a Crosstrek trim level named Sport that will join the range for the 2021 model year. The existing Limited model will receive the bigger engine, too, while the rest of the range will carry on with the 2.0-liter. The extra horsepower will carry a price premium, but pricing hasn't been announced.

Its horsepower and torque figures remain under wraps, too, but we're betting the Crosstrek will receive the naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter already available in the Forester, the Outback, and the Legacy. It makes 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque in all three applications, numbers that will very likely carry over to the Crosstrek's specifications sheet. The 2.0-liter is rated at 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque.

Subaru will introduce the 2021 Crosstrek in the coming weeks. And, although the Impreza is very closely related to the Crosstrek, there's no indication it will also receive the 2.5-liter, though Subaru could surprise us.

