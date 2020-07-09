The 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition takes the Type R formula to a slightly higher level, and Honda set out to prove it on the racetrack. We all know how dear the Suzuka Circuit in Japan is to Honda — remember Ayrton Senna’s NSX-R lap in loafers? And now Honda has taken to the same track to set the front-wheel-drive production car lap record.

To nobody’s surprise, the Type R Limited Edition did set the new record at 2:23.993. It beat the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R by about a second and a half around the technical circuit. That Renault is also the current front-drive record holder at the Nürburgring, so we’ll give you one guess as to where Honda is taking this car next. Honda hasn’t claimed that it will break any lap records, but its status as the best Type R for the track is quite suggestive, and we totally expect the company to be back on the Nordschleife soon.