Canada's limited-edition 2021 Honda Civic Type Rs sold out in minutes

As the top-of-the-lineup performance variant, the Civic Type R is already a rarified vehicle, and Honda added to the car's legendary mystique with a limited-edition model for 2021. The Canadian market was restricted to only 100 examples of the special edition, and all 100 recently sold out within four minutes of the order books opening. That's quicker than the 2017 Type R's Nürburgring lap record.

The 2021 Type R LE, which is offered exclusively in Phoenix Yellow, offers slight apperance tweaks, as well as a lighter overall package. It features 20-inch BBS lightweight forged aluminum wheels that reduce unsprung weight by 18 pounds total, and those wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. Weight has further been cut by reducing the use of sound-deadening materials, though Honda does not get into details about where the materials were affected.

Contrasting with the bright heritage paint job, the Type R LE has a black roof, black side mirror caps, and a black hood intake. In addition to the red Honda badges on every Type R, this model also has a rear CIVIC badge with a dark chrome treatment.

Under the hood, the power remains the same. The LE has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb-ft of torque at 2,500 rpm. It's linked to a six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching, and power is funneled to the front wheels.

Honda confirmed in a press release this week that all 100 examples of the 2021 Type R LE allotted for Canada sold out in four minutes through an online eCommerce website. According to Automotive News Canada, buyers were required to put down a $1,000 deposit for the pre-sale.

The U.S. market will get 600 units of the Type R LE, but that doesn't mean they'll be easy to get. Talk to a local dealership now for pricing and availability.