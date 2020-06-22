After showing off the Olympic 6.5 pickup camper earlier this month, Scout Campers returns with the Yoho. Whereas the Olympic was designed for full-size trucks, the Yoho suits midsize pickups in the Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma class, and at 69.75 inches long, it shaves only 1.25 inches off the larger model. Dry weight is a different story, the 913-pound Yoko cleaving 220 pounds compared to the 1,133-pound Olympic. Scout claims the Yoho is "the lightest hardwall camper in the truck camping industry today." Depending on the pickup model and bed payload, though, fat-free packing could still be the best plan for an overlanding load-out.

Perusing the Yoho's specs, it seems Scout did all it could to engineer downsized versions of the Olympic's best features. That starts with the same aluminum framing and gel-coat fiberglass body that contains no organic material such as wood that will rot. The Olympic's optional roof tent that sleeps another two people didn't make the leap, so the Yoho is limited to four travelers in the bed over the truck cab and the convertible, L-shaped dinette.

However, the junior getaway abode brings quality touches like Pendleton indoor/outdoor fabrics, a stainless steel sink with a drain to the exterior, LED strip lights, a moonroof with screen and reflective shade, removable marine flooring, motion-sensing porch light, a gear locker, a 160-watt Renogy solar panel, and a 10-pound propane tank stashed in a vented compartment. There are portable components, too, like the Goal Zero Yeti 1000 lithium power station with an inverter and two 110-volt outlets, and a 4.9-gallon jerry can with a charcoal filtration system good for cleansing 10,000 gallons of water. Options like the fireplace heater and Dometic refrigerator can turn the Yoho into a very comfy, four-season, backwoods studio apartment.

Quality don't come cheap, as we should all know. The Yoho requires $19,240 before options and move-in, $740 less than the larger Olympic 6.5. While we wait for the last camper in Scout's trio — the big-daddy Kenai that houses a bathroom and a wardrobe — the company is accepting Yoho pre-orders now.

