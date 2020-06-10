Details about the upcoming Bronco Sport, the smaller version of Ford’s much-anticipated 2021 Bronco high-riding off-roader, continue to leak, and now Ford Authority has the rundown on the liftgate.

Citing sources familiar with the vehicle, the site reports that the so-called “Baby Bronco” will feature an upward-opening liftgate, which differs from the regular Bronco, whose door-style rear gate will open to the side, like the Jeep Wrangler. But there’s more: The Bronco Sport liftgate's rear glass will flip open, meaning you can access the cargo area to retrieve something without having to open the entire hatch. This isn't entirely a surprise, as its hinges have been clearly visible in spy shots showing the vehicle’s rear, with the rear windshield wiper mounted on the same glass panel.

FA also reported recently, again citing unnamed sources, that the Bronco Sport will use the same four-wheel independent suspension found on the Escape, with which it also shares a platform, further emphasizing that this will be a more rugged but still primarily road-going vehicle.

We’re still waiting for the official reveal of the Bronco Sport, which Ford may or may not piggyback with the planned reveal of the Bronco in July.

In the meantime, we’re hardly in the dark about the boxy SUV. We’ve seen spy shots of the Bronco Sport on the road and of the interior that show its custom dashboard and its horizontal infotainment screen. And along with its big brother Bronco, the Bronco Sport will reportedly be offered with three grille designs — “Modern,” “Classic” and “Custom.” And of course we’ve seen rundowns of trim levels and the two engine options: a 1.5-liter three-cylinder and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, which are rated at 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque and 250 hp and 280 lb-ft, respectively, same as the Escape.

FA says production of models intended for crash and final testing has already begun at Ford’s plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. The Bronco Sport production launch has reportedly been delayed to September because of the coronavirus.

