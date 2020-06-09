The BMW 8 Series leads this month's list of discounts

Most of the 8 Series models in American showrooms today are 2019 models, and that's the model year to which the discount above applies. This represents the largest discount on a new car in America this month, based on the dollar amount off the car's sticker price, and the third largest discount by percentage. And it means the average transaction price for a 2019 BMW 8 Series is hovering at $104,271.

Whether you prefer the sleek looks of a sport coupe, the wind-in-your-hair exhilaration of a convertible or the flexible practicality of a four-door sedan, BMW has an 8 Series to suit your fancy. And if you're in the market right now, you may find that your local BMW dealership is willing to take $18,124 off the sticker price. That figure comes courtesy of TrueCar, and it reflects the discount buyers are getting off the 8 Series' average $122,395 retail price.

BMW offers two distinct versions of the 8 Series, the 335-horsepower 840i with rear- or all-wheel drive, and the 523-horsepower 850i, which comes standard with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. If you want to step even further up the performance ladder, there's the M8, but that 600-horsepower monster is getting a much smaller $6,150 discount.

If you're not into BMWs, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT boasts the second largest monetary discount this month, with buyers averaging $16,713 off the Benz's $176,035 sticker price. Another Mercedes, the S-Class, is next with a $11,452 discount. After that comes a pair of Maserati sedans, the Quattroporte and Ghibli, each with discounts of around $11,000. Since the Ghibli's base price is so much lower than that of its larger sibling, that represents a much larger 13.5% cut from its average retail price of $81,384 for an out-the-door cost of $70,373.

