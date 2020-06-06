Although Karma Automotive is busy working on numerous electric vehicle projects, the company announced this week a new batch of options for its Revero GT plug-in hybrid. On 2020 models, customers will have the choice to upgrade the GT's capabilities and aesthetic with a Sports Package or a Performance Package.

The Revero GT, which was originally born as the Fisker Karma back in the day, is a rear-wheel-drive luxury performance sedan with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It features a 28-kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt lithium-ion battery pack, two electric motors, and a BMW i8-sourced three-cylinder that acts as a generator. Karma says it has 536 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. The Revero GT can run in pure electric mode for 80 miles and has a total range of 360 miles.

The Sports and Performance Packages offer the same performance upgrades but with different looks. The Performance package stays undercover with virtually no exterior changes, but the Sports Package adds a little extra style. A Revero GT with the Sports Package will have Borrego Black paint, blacked-out chrome, carbon fiber exterior bits, GTS fender badges, and a monochrome Karma badge, which was previously seen on the SC2 concept car. It will also have red brake calipers, cross drilled rotors, and 22-inch Dune Twist Midnight Chrome wheels. Inside, the GT Sports Package will have carbon fiber trim, a blacked-out steering wheel Karma badge, and a GTS badge on the center console.

Regarding the performance upgrades brought by both the Sports and Performance packages, Karma doesn't say much. The Packages bring electronic torque vectoring, and the 0-60-mph time is now 3.9 seconds. Without the package, the Revero GT is capable of 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds in Sport Mode and 3.9 seconds in Launch Mode.

The Revero GT is available now and starts at $146,600, including destination.

