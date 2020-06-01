In 1995, Dodge released the ACR Neon, an unlikely combination of cheap, compact American sedan and high-performance parts and engineering marked by initials standing for American Club Racer. Dodge sold a heap of them, so the automaker flexed the ACR brand's potential with the first ACR Viper in 1999. The racy coupes made huge noise for Dodge and the Viper. After the fourth-gen Viper ended production in 2010, Dodge took a Challenger ACR concept to SEMA in 2011. But instead of carrying the coupe to production, Dodge resurrected the Viper for 2013 and got one more Viper ACR model out during the last Viper's final years. With the Viper gone again, it appears Dodge is sorting out that Challenger ACR concept for real. Last October, Mopar Insiders reported the automaker was trying to get a Challenger ACR prepared for the model's 50th anniversary this year. The timing looks highly unlikely, but an Allpar source says the track-happy coupe is still coming, and with bonkers expectations and gear.

We're talking about a big-boi widebody Challenger tuned to do hard laps, fast, around twisty circuits, all day long. An Allpar insider known as "Muther," a code name to tug at John le Carré's heart, said Dodge is considering two engines. Because the point of the car is to be raced and some series don't accept forced induction, one trim would fit the naturally aspirated 392 Hemi from the R/T Scat Pack. There's no telling if that motor would get a power bump, but the Challenger ACR concept upped its output slightly with measures like a cat-back exhaust. The other trim, naturally, would fit the 6.2-liter Hellcat Redeye V8.

Muther told Allpar that if engineers can get the car under 4,000 pounds, the math points to being within two seconds of the time set by the Viper ACR-E at Road America. That "E" represents the Extreme Aero Package, with addenda like a deeper front splitter, dive planes, and an adjustable, dual-element rear wing that helped the Viper ring up 14 lap records on U.S. tracks. The fastest time we know of for a Viper at Road America is from 2011, factory race driver Kuno Wittmer doing 2:20 even in a Gen IV Viper ACR. Wittmer's ride weighed 3,408-pounds. Dodge boffins want to get the Challenger ACR under 4,000 pounds. Achieving the weight goal would mean cutting at least 387 pounds from a standard R/T Scat Pack Widebody, and 512 pounds from the Hellcat Redeye Widebody if that trim has the same target. As for competitors, when a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 owner weighed his car, the scales showed 4,080 pounds, while Chevrolet lists the Camaro ZL1 at 3,907 pounds.

After the extreme diet of what's certain to include a pile of carbon fiber, rear seat removal, and tweaks like door release tethers, the Challenger ACR would don components and garb from the Viper ACR-E; in its final form, the Viper ACR-E could produce 2,000 pounds of downforce. So far, the equipment list is said to include the front splitter, rear wing, and maybe the Bilstein 10-position adjustable suspension with caster, camber, damping, and height easily changed at the track. Don't be surprised at an appearance close to the Challenger Hellcat run by the privateer Wesley Motorsports team (pictured). We suspect Brembo will be tasked with a more refined set of brakes, too. Seems Dodge intends the Challenger ACR run to go to real racers, so while it will be street legal, it won't be tuned for plush Challenger comfort. The report from last October said even the passenger's seat would be optional, for the price of $1.

Should all of this come true, 2021 looks like the best bet for a reveal. That will give the Challenger ACR two years to keep buzz going before the next-generation car comes in 2023, perhaps with the persistently alleged convertible Barracuda version in tow.

Related Video: