If you're shopping for a Lamborghini Huracán, you're far more likely to find a low-mileage example than one that has covered the planet's equatorial circumference nearly five times. There is a notable exception to this rule looking for a new owner in Las Vegas, unsurprisingly, and the seller says nearly 2,000 people have driven it.

Houston Crosta, the seller, told Car & Driver the 2015 Huracán was the first car he bought when he founded a business named Royalty Exotic Cars that specializes in renting high-end, high-horsepower machines to Vegas tourists who want to up their bling. If you've visited Sin City recently, you may have seen this wedge-shaped bull racing up and down The Strip. Crosta estimated about 1,900 renters have put an incredible 188,000 miles on the Huracán in five years; that's 302,000 kilometers, if you're more comfortable with the metric system. Either way, it's a lot.

If rental-car miles are the automotive equivalent of dog years, rental supercar miles in Las Vegas are like putting wear-and-tear on fast-forward. And yet, Crosta claims the Huracán has been surprisingly reliable. He had to replace the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission at about 180,000 miles but otherwise did "nothing but oil changes and basic service." Even the interior seems to have held up.

Crosta's other exotics haven't fared as well. He has also owned a Lamborghini Aventador that somehow ended up on fire, a Ferrari 458 which went through seven transmissions, and a McLaren 650S that also met a fiery end.

Speed enthusiasts who want to scratch their gambling itch without traveling to Las Vegas can buy the Huracán, which is listed for $130,000 on eBay, and try to take it beyond the 200,000-mile mark. Whether it's worth that is debatable; Crosta has received offers in the vicinity of $100,000 and shot them down, according to Car & Driver. In comparison, a 2015 Huracán with under 10,000 miles is worth between $180,000 and $200,000.