The beefiest, brawniest AMG model is making a comeback. Spy shots reveal that there will be a second-generation Mercedes-AMG G-Class 4x4². It follows closely in the footsteps of the previous gargantuan G-Wagen, but there is one particularly major change we can see.

That change is in the front suspension. Just like this latest generation of regular G-Class, the 4x4² is switching to independent front suspension. We can clearly see chunky lower control arms connected to the front wheels and subframe. While hardcore off-road fans may be disappointed Mercedes didn't see fit to bring back the solid front portal axle of the previous model, there's a good chance that same kind of axle is still being used at the back. And the now independent front axles probably have portal axle ends like the Hummer H1, which should help with clearance and help keep the CV shafts from reaching sharp angles that could result in more wear and possibly binding.

Design-wise, the new 4x4² sticks to the formula. It's basically just your average G-wagen, except it sits way higher up on way bigger tires. The fender flares have grown proportionally to those giant tires, too. On the roof, there's now a full-length roof rack of some sort, and it fits into the combination light bar and wind deflector that was a signature of the last SUV. Connected to the rack is a ladder on the rear tailgate to aid access. One other change from the previous model: this 4x4² actually has a full-size spare mounted to the tailgate.

Considering that this prototype is undisguised save for the badge coverings, we wouldn't be surprised if Mercedes reveals this uber G-Class by the end of the year, or possibly early next year. It will almost certainly feature a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 like most other G-Class models, though time will tell if it gets the regular 416-horsepower version of the G 63's 577-horsepower iteration.

