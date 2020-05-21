Mini is extending the Oxford Edition program to the 2020 Countryman and making all Oxford Edition pricing available to the public at large. Previously, Mini only offered the Oxford Edition pricing to recent college grads, graduate students and active and recently retired military personnel. It was also limited to the two-door and four-door Hardtops.

Similar to the excellent value added by the Hardtops, the Countryman also adds a fleet of standard equipment for a discounted price. The base price of a Countryman is $29,750, including the $850 destination charge. A Countryman Oxford Edition starts at $26,750, representing a $3,000 discount off the bat. However, Mini throws in a bunch of equipment from the mid-level Signature trim that makes this an even tastier dish. You get 18-inch wheels, heated front seats, automatic climate control, an anthracite headliner and additional paint color options. Mini says that those added options represent $5,500 worth of added value over a base Countryman.

Those up north will also be glad to hear that Mini is offering the same deal for the Countryman ALL4 with all-wheel drive. Simply add $2,000 to the front-drive model, and you’re left with a price of $28,750 — all the same equipment as the front-drive car is onboard. The Countryman was a rather pricey proposition before, but this makes it much more appealing. We’ll note that this deal is being offered on 2020 Countrymans, so the dual-clutch automatic transmission is the only option. 2021 Minis are said to be regaining three-pedal options, but Mini hasn’t confirmed manual transmission offerings for the Countryman or Clubman yet. 2020 Countryman Oxford Editions will begin arriving at dealerships in “limited numbers” starting in July.

Pricing for the 2021 Cooper Hardtop is also available now. Thankfully, it’s no more expensive than it was before, with the two-door slotting in at $20,600. A four-door is $1,000 more at $21,600. You can read our thoughts on the package in our Oxford Edition review here.