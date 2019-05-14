Mini discounts 2019 Oxford Edition for U.S. military members, recent retirees

Mini introduced the 2019 Mini Oxford Edition last fall to offer college students or recent grads a cheap, well-equipped new car. Now it's extending the same offer to active duty military members and recent retirees. Specifically, you'll have to be an active duty member of the U.S. Armed Forces, or have retired/been honorably discharged within a 12-month period of verification of eligibility.
This has no effect on the student offer for full- or part-time students of any two- or four-year accredited college/university. That deal also applies to those who have graduated in the last 12 months, along with students currently enrolled in any kind of post-grad program.
The Mini Oxford Edition continues to be the same car equipped with the same options as before. This means the two-door starts at $20,600, including the $850 destination charge, and the four-door is priced at $21,600. Standard equipment not included in the base "Classic" trim includes a 6.5-inch infotainment system, parking sensors, panoramic moonroof, heated seats, upgraded 17-inch wheels and an automatic transmission (a manual can also be optioned). Additionally, there are more exterior colors to choose from than on the Classic. In total, Mini says you're getting $6,900 worth of optional equipment for no extra cost here.
Mini says the Oxford Edition is available in dealers now. It's great to see Mini make this program available for more people, because it's a superb discount to take advantage of if you're part of these groups and had Mini on your shopping list.
