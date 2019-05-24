Mini USA will temporarily stop importing manual transmissions

Emissions certification woes strike again, this time at Mini. The U.S. arm of Blighty's iconic car company has had to temporarily put a stop to importing any models with manual transmissions beginning with July production, which is when BMW typically begins rolling the new model year down assembly lines. According to MotoringFile, calibration testing for the six-speed manual is taking longer than expected.
The outlet guesses the interruption will conclude by September, because it has "seen these type of delays in the past and they've lasted from 1-4 months." It has queried the brand's head of communication, who said, "As much as we at MINI USA would like to have a definitive timeline, it would be too early to say."
The spokesman did, however, say that Mini remains committed to the manual gearbox. That comes in contrast to Toyota's recent breakdown of manual take-rates across a range of vehicle types, Hyundai jettisoning the manual on the 2020 Elantra, and stalwart enthusiast rides like the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and Chevrolet Corvette leaving the stick-shift fold. Nevertheless, Mini's efforts feel, at best, like raging against the dying of the light, especially because the end of the MF report states, "the other big news is that Mini USA is also eliminating the manual option from some models all-together." MF isn't yet certain about which models are affected, though.
Buyers stepping up during the row-your-own intermission will get a crack at the long awaited seven-speed dual-clutch transmission or a revised eight-speed automatic. The DCT will slide into the Cooper and Coooper S models, the traditional automatic makes a home in the 301-horsepower John Cooper Works Clubman and Countryman.
