2021 Kia Seltos SX Turbo Design Driveway Test

As we showed last week, the new 2021 Kia Seltos provides an impressive amount of cargo space for its size and price point. It also has useful storage for small items up front and plenty of comfortable passenger space throughout. When this functionality is considered along side its lengthy warranty and generous features for your money, you get a pretty sensible choice.

However, sensible choices are usually drab: Old ladies shoes, a La-Z-boy recliner, Subaru. The Seltos goes far beyond simple sensibility, however, by providing equal parts function and fashion. It boasts eye-pleasing proportions, creative design details and fashionable color schemes. Now, is the exterior a tad evocative of a Volvo XC40? Sure, but since when is looking like a hot thing from Sweden so bad?

In the above video, I walk around the Seltos to provide a better look at these creative details along with the interior's 10.25-inch touchscreen interface and storage solutions.

