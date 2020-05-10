2021 Chevy Camaro will get two Wild Cherry Design Packages

March brought the first tranche of information on what's in store for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro. This includes expanded availability of the $4,500 Track Performance Package, the 10-speed automatic becoming an option on the Track pack, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the Shock and Steel package going on hiatus after one year on sale. We heard the no-cost Rally Green Metallic paint and $395 Garnet Red Tintcoat premium paint will retire, a new premium shade called Wild Cherry Tintcoat appearing on the premium palette. Muscle Cars & Trucks checked the GM order guide for the 2021 Camaro and discovered the new color will form the basis of two optional packages available on coupe and convertible.

MCT believes Wild Cherry will look similar to the deep ruby of Garnet Red (pictured on a 2020 Camaro above). Wild Cherry Design Package 1 is available on six of eight trims for the coupe, only the base 1LS and top ZL1 trims excluded. On the droptop, the package is open to every trim except the ZL1. In all cases, it includes black metallic hash mark stripes, Camaro logo wheel center caps on 20-inch five-split-spoke polished forged wheels (pictured) with a black star center cap, and premium carpeted floor mats with the Camaro logo. On the 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT trims, the package requires the RS Package and comes with a Camaro fender badge emblem. For the LT1 trim, the RS package is necessary, but the fender emblem doesn't join the party. For the 1SS and 2SS, the order guide doesn't show the RS package as necessary, but the fender emblem badge is included.

Wild Cherry Design Package 2 is an option on the 2LT, 3LT, and 2SS trims. It includes everything from package 1, plus the second-generation Carbon Flash Metallic Ground Effects package, a black fuel filler door with visible carbon fiber insert, black sueded knee pads inside, and the choice of a center stripe. For the 2LT and 3LT, the center stripe can be either black or silver, on the 3SS the choices are either black metallic or silver.

Naturally, the Wild Cherry Design Package can only be had with the same exterior color. Pricing hasn't made it onto the Internet yet, that should come when pricing for the overall lineup is revealed.

