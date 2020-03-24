2021 Chevrolet Camaro order guide charts the changes

The new order guide is out for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro, GM Authority taking the time to note all of the changes ahead for the new model year. The book itself has shrunk from 169 pages to 131 due to some deletions and rearranged packages. Trims hold steady, with eight levels for the coupe and seven for the convertible, which goes without the 1LS model. The $4,500 Track Performance Package that can be optioned on the 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT trims expands its availability in 2021, and can he had with the 10-speed automatic instead of just the six-speed manual. The engines include a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, a 3.6-liter V6 with 335 hp and 284 lb-ft., a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 with 455 hp and 455 lb-ft, and a supercharged 6.2-liter with 650 hp and 650 lb-ft. For next year, though, buyers won't get the option of a painted engine cover to dress up the front bay.

Outside, the 10-strong color palette slips by one. Gone will be the no-cost Rally Green Metallic and $395 Garnet Red Tintcoat, with Wild Cherry Tintcoat joining the premium colors likely as a $395 option. The $3,495 Shock and Steel Special Edition Package will be no more after one year on sale, taking its bundled items like black Bowtie badges, carbon flash exterior mirrors, and 20-inch Blade aluminum wheels with it. The Camaro Insignia package has already gone, reworked into the $495 Camaro Logo Package. The only difference is that the Insignia Package included the now-deleted painted engine cover, the Logo Package replacing the cover with an embroidered center console lid with the Camaro badge. The $2,565 Redline Edition and $1,950 RS Packages expand their availability to the LT1 trim.

Inside, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard and go wireless on all trims, while wireless charging goes from being standard only on the ZL1 to standard equipment on the 3LT and 2SS trims, too. The $950 spectrum lighting options won't make the new model year, nor will the $450 navigation upgrade kit that expanded one-touch usability.

None of the changes address the largest issue for Camaro fans, which is what's going to happen to the second-longest-tenured pony car. The sixth-generation coupe hasn't made big news — aside from its two-years-in-a-row design refreshes — and appears to have an uncertain future. Some think GM could have teased an electric Camaro during its recent EV day. A battery-powered Camaro for the seventh generation has been rumored before, but it might be a few years before we find out if that's true.

