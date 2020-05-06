The 2021 Audi A4 luxury sedan and A5 coupe and Sportback models are getting a number of significant updates, even after the former was just redesigned. The most notable is an increase in power. All of the four-cylinder models get a 12-volt mild-hybrid upgrade, which operates the starter/generator for enhanced engine starting and stopping and potentially improved fuel economy. It's different from the 48-volt mild-hybrid system in other Audis that can provide power to operate suspension components and electric turbochargers. Not only do the four-cylinder engines get the hybridization, but they also pick up an extra 13 horsepower. That means the base 40 trim makes 201 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, and the 45 trim gets 261 horsepower from the same engine.

In addition to more power, all 40 models now get all-wheel drive standard. This includes the A4 40 as well as the newly introduced A5 Sportback 40. This also means that the entire A4 and A5 range comes with all-wheel drive only.

With a new entry-level variant, the base prices of the A5 Sportback models fall on either side of the 2020 version's base price of $43,895. The new A5 Sportback 40 starts lower at $42,795 and the A5 Sportback 45 starts at $44,995. You can see how the rest of the A4 and A5 base prices change in the table below.

