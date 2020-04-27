A 'Back to the Future' two-pack is up for auction on Bring a Trailer

A pair of vehicles that add up to a time warp straight back to 1985 are up for auction on Bring a Trailer. "All that's missing is a dung-filled Ford and a flying train," our own James Riswick quipped when he laid eyes on these two seemingly period-perfect '80s machines. The first is a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 , and the second is a 1985 Toyota Xtra Cab SR5 pickup truck, both from seller Mcfly1985, and if you add 'em up you'll end up with a garage that's one McFly short of a "Back to the Future" movie scene.

The DeLorean shows just 4,300 miles on its odometer, and it's equipped with a desirable (to us, at least) five-speed manual transmission. The stainless steel gullwinged coupe looks to be in excellent condition, with a sizable service history to go along with a whole trunk's worth of BTTF memorabilia that includes a bright pink hover board. Check out the walkaround video below.

The shiny black Toyota pickup is similarly outfitted to match the truck that Marty McFly drove at the end of the first BTTF film. It comes complete with tubular bumpers and roll bar and six yellow-colored auxiliary lights. The truck has traveled around 130,000 miles so far but appears to be no worse for the wear. It too comes with movie props to properly set the scene, and we're pretty sure it with the DeLorean are going to sell for a lot of money. And hopefully to the same buyer.

