A new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is well on its way, and that means a new Mercedes-Maybach is following right behind it. We were introduced to the new Mercedes-Maybach strategy over five years ago. At the end of 2019, Mercedes added to the small collection with the GLS 600, bringing an SUV into the Maybach fold.

These spy shots mark our first good look inside and outside the next-gen Mercedes-Maybach sedan. We’ll point out the massive screen first. Photos of this huge slab of screen have largely shown it turned off. Now, we get a solid look at the display all lit up and running Mercedes’ next iteration of MBUX. The icons and UX look a whole lot like Mercedes’ current infotainment system design, just blown up to a much larger size. Mercedes is surely going to hit us with some new out-there features we didn’t know we wanted and may not even use, but that’s the way it goes with excessive luxury.

The gauge cluster is pretty standard for new Mercedes with a flat digital screen. An “EQ” emblem displayed in the cluster also indicates that Mercedes plans to implement its EQ Boost mild-hybrid tech with the turbocharged engine(s) offered in this new generation. The current car comes in S560 (V8) and S600 (V12) variations. We don't know what Mercedes’ powertrain plans are for the time being, but the GLS 600 uses 48-volt technology with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and makes 550 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. Ideally, the smooth and silky V12 sticks around in the top-shelf S-Class as well.

As for the design, it’s exactly what one might expect from a Mercedes-Maybach. The wheelbase is stretched compared to the regular S-Class we’ve spied before, and it has the signature slatted grille. Pop-out door handles appear to be carried over from the new S-Class, too.

We expect the new S-Class isn’t far from a reveal. There’s a chance it still breaks cover this year, even as most automakers face delays from the coronavirus. Once it’s out, the Mercedes-Maybach is likely to follow soon after.

