This month's Karma Automotive extravaganza began with the the debut of the modular and ready-to-license E-Flex platform. That followed a week later with the L4 E-Flex Van, a last-mile cargo delivery option with hardware to enable SAE Level 4 autonomy. A new week brings a new act to the playbill, the Karma Revero GTE, the first all-electric member of a Revero family that's been all plug-in hybrid to this point. The GTE won't be on the market until spring of 2021, launching in two versions, the entry-level model toting a 75-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery good for a 200-mile range. The trim above that uses a 100-kWh battery to achieve a 300-mile range. At an undefined date after those are released, a "hyper-range" trim gets a battery big enough to power a 400-mile range.

The Revero GTS posts a 360-mile combined range thanks to its range-extending BMW 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine. At the moment, the Tesla Model S Long Range holds the distance crown for battery-electric vehicles at 373 miles, and there's every reason to believe Tesla will inch past the 400-mile mark next year. That would put Karma in the right company if the Revero GTE is good for the task.

For now, we've scant specs to fill out the rest of the GTE spreadsheet. Karma didn't mention motor placement nor outputs, but the two motors in the rear-wheel drive GTS produce a combined 536 horsepower and 635 pound-feet of torque. Karma wants a 0-60 time of under 3.9 seconds for the GTE, making it tenth quicker than the GTS. Fast-charging at a 150-kW DC port restores 80% of battery charge in less than 30 minutes, 11-kW AC charging restores a full charge overnight.

While mileage might look benchmark Tesla, expect the GTE's price to slot into the Porsche Taycan Turbo territory seeing as the Revero GTS starts at $149,500.

