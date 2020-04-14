Here’s a nice slice of history from GM: a 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS for sale on Bring a Trailer. This particular example only has a mere 2,173 miles on it, and up until February 2019, lived in the same owner’s garage its entire life. These cars were rather popular in their day, as Chevy sold about 70,000 of them over the model’s three-year production span (1994-1996).

Chevy made this Impala SS worth everybody's time with the LT1 V8, passed down from the Corvette at the time. Power was sent through a four-speed automatic transmission, and it was fitted with a limited-slip differential. You also got a sweet dual exhaust, four-wheel disc brakes and the 9C1 police suspension package. All of these extras over the Caprice it was based on made the Impala SS go quicker and handle better than folks would ever imagine this giant of a sedan could manage. Mind you, it’s not quick by today’s standards with a 0-60 mph romp in the mid-7-second range.

The car for sale here was built for the last model year, which means it features a couple additions only seen in 1996 Impalas. Chevy added a full analog instrument cluster, including a tachometer for the first time. Black was the most popular paint color bought, and we think the sedan looks properly menacing in this black paint and original, silver star-spoked wheels.

Internally, we got into a little debate at Autoblog about whether we’d rather have this perfect Impala SS (RIP the Impala) or an equally cherry Mercury Marauder. Both borrow police-spec suspensions and feature engines derived from high-performance cars in their respective parent company’s lineups. Both would make for splendid cruisers with gas being as cheap as it is right now. I’ll be taking this Impala SS ... so, vote in the poll, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

